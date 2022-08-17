SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a World Championship Unification Match.

World Champion, C.M. Punk, will take on Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, with all the gold on the line. The company announced the news during this week’s AEW Dynamite main event.

C.M. Punk opened this week’s show and challenged Moxley to a match. Moxley confronted Punk in the ring and both exchange verbal barbs before brawling. Later in the show, the brawl continued in the ring. Both times Punk and Moxley were broken apart by security.

CM Punk is not holding back at all on this thoughts on Jon Moxley right here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/E3ImAlq1JU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Punk won the AEW World Championship from Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May. Punk injured his foot the following Wednesday during Dynamite and was out of action recovering from surgery. He returned last week and saved Moxley from an attack by The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Moxley became Interim World Champion by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door PPV in June. Moxley has successfully defended his championship multiple times since winning it. Moxley is a former World Champion and the second in company history.

