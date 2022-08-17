Kenny Omega makes AEW return on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega is back in AEW.

Omega returned to the company on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and was the surprise partner of The Young Bucks in the first Trios Championship Tournament match. Omega and The Bucks defeated Rush, Andrade El Idolo & Dragon Lee to advance to the semifinals.

Omega has been out of action since Full Gear in 2021. Omega underwent surgery for multiple injuries during his time away from the company.

Omega is a former AEW World Champion and the longest reigning AEW World Champion in the company’s history. Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the title late in 2020. Adam Page defeated Omega to win the belt at the Full Gear PPV.

