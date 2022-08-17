AEW not true competition to WWE says Eric Bischoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eric Bischoff says that AEW is not anywhere close to being a true competitor for WWE.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Bischoff spoke on the AEW and WWE battle, saying that AEW has not taken market share or revenue from WWE and therefore is not viable competition.

“Tony Khan refers to WWE not as WWE, but as ‘the competition.’ Tony. Wake the F up,” Bischoff said . “You are not competition. You have not taken any market share. Your audience is not growing on television. There is not even a comparison from a financial perspective in terms of revenue-generating conversation. So exactly how are you competitive if you’re not taking market share and you’re not even in the same conversation from a revenue point of view as a business? That’s the beginning and the end of the big competition conversation. You’re either taking market share or you’re not. You’re either equal to or closing in on your competitor’s revenue. And they’re not. They’re not even close.”

Bischoff said he was enthusiastic about WWE’s creative direction under WWE and said the show has more of a gritty, live feel to it.