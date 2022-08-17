NXT 2.0 Heatwave special jolts viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Heatwave special episode of NXT 2.0 this week drew an average of 723,000 viewers on Wednesday night, a significant increase over 597,000 last week. All of the key demo ratings increased over prior week as well with the key adult 18-49 rating increasing from 0.13 to 0.18.

Heatwave was headlined by Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDonagh for the NXT Championship in the main event. Breakker defeated McDonagh and retained his championship after a spear.

Two other championship matches took place on the show. Mandy Rose successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Zoey Stark and Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Heatwave also featured a street fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo. D’Angelo won the match, which will force Escobar to leave NXT for good.

