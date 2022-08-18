FREE PODCAST 8/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Punk-Mox verbal sparring, big title match announced, Omega returns, on-site report, live callers (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage to review AEW Dynamite with live callers. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who details crowd reactions to Jon Moxley and C.M. Punk, Kenny Omega’s return, Jungle Boy’s reaction to “What” chants, andmore from Dynamite, plus full details on off-air happenings including Tony Khan and Kenny Omega interacting with the audience plus Rampage and Dark taping notes. The focus of the main part of the show includes the remarkable Jon Moxley-C.M. Punk segment, the major announcement of the unification match next week and speculation on what it could portend, the return of Kenny Omega and how he seemed to be so beaten up and physically deteriorated, the Christian-Jungle Boy segment, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, and so much more.

In the 25-minute VIP Aftershow, they read and react to emails from listeners on a variety of Dynamite-related topics, plus the facts about Private Party’s last meaningful TV wins as they head into their tag title match on Rampage.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO