VIP AUDIO 8/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including a standout Punk-Moxley verbal exchange, big title match announcement, Omega’s return, Christian-Jungle Boy, Garcia vs. Danielson, more (35 min.)

August 18, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including the standout Jon Moxley-C.M. Punk segment, the major announcement of the unification match next week and speculation on what it could portend, the return of Kenny Omega and how he seemed to be so beaten up and physically deteriorated, the Christian-Jungle Boy segment, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, and more.

