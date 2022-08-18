G1 Climax 32 tournament winner crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The G1 Climax 32 tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling concluded on Thursday with Kazuchika Okada taking the victory over Will Ospreay in a memorable, dramatic final match. This is Okada’s fourth G1 win, making him only the second New Japan wrestler to take the crown four times.

Okada had an unblemished G1 record this year until suffering a loss against Jonah. Okada defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinals. Ospreay defeated Tetsuya Naito to reach the finals. Ospreay vowed victory heading into the final, but once again fell short against Okada. Ospreay has not won a singles match cleanly over Okada in eight tries.

More summer rain Kazuchika Okada gets to second consecutive and fourth overall G1 after Ospreay classic in the Budokan Report: https://t.co/UXaMiiSww5 Replay: https://t.co/HuPVxhrIZp pic.twitter.com/6Yn3nwvxQm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2022

Okada now has an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome. Jay White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and defeated Okada at Dominion earlier this year to win the title.

Matches have not yet been announced for either night of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

