CM Punk reportedly goes off script during AEW Dynamite promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk opened this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after his return last week and did so with a shot at Adam Page.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk bringing up Page to start his promo was not planned and that nobody knew that Punk was going to go that direction.

Punk called Page out and offered him a rematch for his AEW World Championship on the spot. Page did not appear on the show. Punk then referred to Page as “coward shit” instead of his traditional “cowboy shit” moniker.

CM Punk defeated Adam Page at Double or Nothing this year to win the AEW World Championship. Punk was immediately sidelined after winning the title due to a foot injury that required surgery. Punk and Interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, clashed on Dynamite this week and the company announced that next week both will compete in a unification match to crown and undisputed AEW World Champion.

On Wednesday August 24, LIVE at the @wolsteincenter in Cleveland OH, #AEW World Champion @CMPunk will collide with Interim World Champion @JonMoxley for the Undisputed #AEW World Championship! Don't miss your chance to see this LIVE; get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/FddeYZUduL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Jon Moxley won the Interim AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door PPV event while Punk was on the shelf.

CATCH-UP: Kenny Omega makes AEW return on Dynamite