Wrestle Kingdom set to return as one night event

The two night Wrestle Kingdom New Japan Pro Wrestling event inside the Tokyo Dome is a thing of the past.

New Japan announced during the G1 Climax 32 final on Thursday that their biggest show of the year will only be one night on January 4 with the New Year’s Dash event returning on January 5. The event has been two nights since 2020 and was three nights in 2022.

Get ready to start 2023 in style! Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set for the Tokyo Dome January 4! New Year Dash is BACK on the calendar January 5! Stay tuned for more information!#njwk17 #njdash pic.twitter.com/VcDobL5QUJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2022

Matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17 have not been announced at this time, though reports indicate that AEW talent will be involved in the event this year. Kazuchika Okada punched his ticket to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by winning the G1 Climax 32 tournament. He defeated Will Ospreay in the final match.

Jay White is the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. White beat Okada at Dominion in June of this year to win the title.

