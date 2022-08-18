News Ticker

Wrestle Kingdom set to return as one night event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 18, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
The two night Wrestle Kingdom New Japan Pro Wrestling event inside the Tokyo Dome is a thing of the past.

New Japan announced during the G1 Climax 32 final on Thursday that their biggest show of the year will only be one night on January 4 with the New Year’s Dash event returning on January 5. The event has been two nights since 2020 and was three nights in 2022.

Matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17 have not been announced at this time, though reports indicate that AEW talent will be involved in the event this year. Kazuchika Okada punched his ticket to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by winning the G1 Climax 32 tournament. He defeated Will Ospreay in the final match.

Jay White is the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. White beat Okada at Dominion in June of this year to win the title.

