VIP AUDIO 8/17 – East Coast Cast #590 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss who might be next to show up in WWE, Bray Wyatt speculation, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther, A.J. Styles vs. Bobby Lashley, more (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Cam and Trav discuss who might be next to show up in WWE in the A.V. (After Vince) Era. A gloved hand waving in the background during a backstage brawl on Raw has some speculating that The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, may be on his way back. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther and A.J. Styles vs. Bobby Lashley are getting rave reviews as the United States and now the Intercontinental championships are getting the recognition and spotlight those titles deserve. Cam previews AEW Dynamite, which looks to be a fun and exciting show, especially with the major speculation being Kenny Omega returns to join The Young Bucks in the Trios tournament. Live calls, emails, and more.

