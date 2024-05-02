VIP AUDIO 5/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Omega returns and teases retirement and then is attacked by Elite, Christian revealed as Swerve’s PPV challenger, Bucks take over (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 1 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Kenny Omega’s return where he teased retirement and then was attacked by The Elite, Christian revealed as Swerve’s PPV challenger, Young Bucks take over for Tony Khan, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO