VIP AUDIO 8/17 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk new “Predator” movie, a fun episode of AEW Dynamite, memories of “Sealab 2021,” more (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking the new “Predator” movie. Travis accuses the movie studio of deceptive marketing. Rich recaps a very fun episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured the return of Kenny Omega, and Punk and Moxley determined not to wait until September’s pay-per-view to fight. Rich comes up with a scenario involving Punk, Moxley, and a returning MJF that needs to be implemented. Memories of “Sealab 2021.” Travis regales the audience with his last few week of book listens. A full mailbag gets emptied and Travis plays his favorite wrestling theme songs.

