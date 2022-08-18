FREE PODCAST 8/18 – WKPWP Interview Thursday: Keller talks with former Head Writer at WWE Brian Gewirtz about his new book, Triple H replacing Vince, being a WWE writer, insights into writing WWE TV, much more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special “Interview Thursday” episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade talks with former Head Writer at WWE Brian Gewirtz about his 15 years writing WWE alongside Vince McMahon, his new book titled “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE” chronicling those 15 years. This discuss a wide range of topics including the departure of Vince McMahon and his thoughts on Paul Levesque as his replacement, what has he noticed so far from watching WWE TV the last two weeks, insights into the process off writing and formatting Raw and Smackdown, how the subtitle of his book came from a Pro Wrestling Torch Yearbook article, Pro Wrestling’s Most Influential List, and much more.Gewirtz’s book was just released this week.

You can order it from a small independent book store we recommend, Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais, Minn., at this link: CLICK HERE

