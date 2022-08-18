FREE PODCAST 8/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Time Bomb Pro Wrestling’s Damaged Goods, preview Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Sunday Fun-Bey, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to Fargo, North Dakota for Time Bomb Pro Wrestling’s Damaged Goods with an emphasis on BOMB. Sure there’s a very good main event with Dominic Garrini against Bryan Keith and a fine Kevin Ku vs. Jah-C match, but there’s also a lot of bad booking on the undercard with a menacing reverend, comedy spots that render a match pointless, lots of heel skullduggery, and more. But, as always, we endeavor to have a good time and hope you will too. We also give a brief preview of Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Sunday Fun-Bey, in advance of the first ever Wrestling Coast to Coast Live report next week. For VIP Listeners, we have a pair of matches with old favorites vs. new (to us) finds – notably The Briscoe Brothers against Mane Event in a really good tag match with really good promotional work for House of Glory and Bryan Keith against Shane Taylor in an intense match from New Texas Pro.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO