VIP AUDIO 8/24 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly gives first-person perspective after attending Emergence, discusses last week’s edition of Impact TV, new Impact merchandise, more (21 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly gives his first-person perspective after attending Emergence live, including talking about his picture that Mia Yim re-tweeted. Then he recaps last week’s edition of Impact TV, including the match to decide the number one contender for Bound for Glory. He also discusses new Impact merchandise, including new figures and shirts.

