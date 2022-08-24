AEW talent meeting set for Dynamite tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cleveland, the city for this week’s AEW Dynamite, will also be the location for a mandatory AEW talent meeting.

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple topics will be covered with talent at the meeting and that Tony Khan would be in attendance. The report indicates that backstage controversy, personal issues, leaks, and contract offers from WWE. Specific topics have not been confirmed.

AEW has been dealing with a variety of backstage drama in recent weeks including reports of C.M. Punk not being happy and going off-script and calling out Adam Page during a promo last week.

This week’s episode of Dynamite will feature a world title unification match between Punk and Jon Moxley. The show will also feature a quarterfinal match in the Trios Championship Tournament between Death Triangle and United Empire.

