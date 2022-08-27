Theory comments on Triple H heading up WWE creative

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Men’s Money in the Bank winner, Theory, was the protege of Vince McMahon upon appearing on Monday Night Raw, but says he’s still in a great position with the company.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Theory commented in detail on the creative changes in WWE and his future in the company.

“I feel like I’m in a great position and there is definitely a comfortability there,” Theory said.” “Working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has and even within the past few weeks that he’s been running the show, I mean, it’s definitely a difference and by difference, I mean a different side of a creative level. So, I think it’s going really well.”

Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at this year’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV event in Las Vegas. He’s also a former WWE United States Champion.

Triple H took over as Head of Creative after Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to sexual misconduct allegations and hush money payments to multiple women with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

