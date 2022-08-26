Vince McMahon Netflix documentary still has green light

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon retired as CEO and Chairman of WWE, but a Netflix documentary on McMahon still has the green light.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that after the documentary was reportedly pulled due to the sexual misconduct allegations and hush money payments to several women with whom he allegedly had affairs with, Netflix has once again made the piece a part of their plans. The report does not indicate when the documentary will be released, but does acknowledge that WWE is still a part of the project.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as Co-CEO’s with Stephanie assuming the role of Chairwoman. Paul Levesque took over from McMahon as Head of Creative for WWE.

