Due to WWE traveling to the UK for the Clash at the Castle PLE on September 3, the company taped next week’s episode of Smackdown after this week’s live episode in Detroit, Mich.

Full results of next week’s taped Smackdown are as follows ( h/t to The Wrestling Observer).

Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey came to the ring and called out Adam Pearce regarding her suspension. Pearce said that her suspension is lifted, since she has paid her fines and her arrest was unwarranted. She has been reinstated. Pearce said he would have fired Rousey if it were up to him, calling Rousey the “single biggest bitch he’s ever met”. Rousey put Pearce in an armbar.

Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models.

Humberto and Angel arrive and help MMM beat down Hit Row. The Street Profits come out and make the save for Hit Row.

Happy Corbin cut a promo and issued an open challenge, which was accepted by Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

Butch def. Ludwig Kaiser.

Gunther and Sheamus have a staredown. Kaiser led Gunther away.

Viking Rules: Viking Raiders def. The New Day

The Usos and Sami Zayn hosted Roman Reigns’ two-year championship celebration. Roman was hit with a claymore kick by Drew McIntyre as he arrived backstage. McIntyre went to the ring and laid out The Usos and Zayn.

