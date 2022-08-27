FREE PODCAST 8/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Is WWE doing too good of a job building up Drew before Clash at the Castle? Sami, Gunther-Sheamus, live callers (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com and the “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They wonder whether WWE is doing too good of a job building Drew McIntyre for his title challenge at the Clash at the Castle next week? Will fans be let down if he doesn’t win now that they’ve built him up so much. They also praise the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns-Usos dynamic, the Gunther-Sheamus staredown, and more, plus thoughts on the women’s tag tournament, Maximum Male Models, and more. PWTorch’s Javier Machado joins late in the show for a roundtable session. They close with Alex’s thoughts on the Paul Levesque booking era so far.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO