AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 26, 2022

RECORDED AT THE WOLSTEIN CENTER, CLEVELAND, OH

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart) vs. THE DARK ORDER (John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10 w/Adam Page) – Trios Tag Team Tournament Semifinal

The match started right from the beginning of the show. 10 and King started things off for their respective teams. The two collided in the center of the ring as Best Friends were shown ringside. 10 favored his left knee as he landed awkwardly. Silver tagged in, as did Matthews. They traded some solid mat work until Silver was caught by Matthews. Silver escaped and the two met face-to-face in the center of the ring. Black tagged in and Silver immediately threw Matthews to the outside, then hit Black with a boot to the face. Reynolds tagged in and quickly ducked the Black Mast. all six men got into the ring, face-to-face, and things broke down from here. [c]

Dark Order continued working away at Reynolds as Black hit a huge back elbow as we came back from break. Matthews tagged in and hit a double foot stomp off the top on Reynolds’s shoulder. Reynolds fired back with a right hand and made the tag into 10 who took out all three opponents. 10 drove Matthews and Black to the mat as the crowd chanted his name. 10 went for a full nelson on Black, who fought it off. Matthews came off the top with a knee drop onto 10. Reynolds hit the ring, as did Silver, and they double teamed Matthews. King then hit the ring and was double teamed by Reynolds and Silver.

King fired back and took out both men. 10 came back into the ring and clotheslined King to the outside. Black and 10 were left in the ring, and 10 went for the full nelson again. Black tried to get out of it by pulling at 10’s knee brace. Black was able to lock in a knee lock as Miro’s music hit.

Miro came to the ramp and took out King and Matthews. Inside the ring, Reynolds rolled up Black for the win.

WINNERS: Dark Order in 10:00

– After the match, House of Black attacked Miro and circled around him in the ring. They continued their attack until Darby Allin’s music hit and Darby and Sting came to Miro’s aid. House of Black cowered in retreat as Miro slowly got to his feet.

(Moynahan’s Take: An okay opener, with the crowd clearly behind Dark Order. The post-match storyline was obvious but necessary, as it likely sets up another six-man match for All Out.)

– Hook was interviewed backstage. He quickly walked away after being asked about Matt Menard and Angelo Parker’s recent comments. Menard and Parker then appeared and questioned whether they should simply take the FTW title from Hook.

(2) WARDLOW vs. RYAN NEMETH – TNT Championship Match

Nemeth came and out and ran down his hometown city. Wardlow’s music cut him off as he made his way to the ring. Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh came out to the ramp. Nemeth told Wardlow to focus on him, not them, then called him a loser. Wardlow head butted Nemeth as the match began, then hit him with a huge clothesline.

Wardlow hit a powerbomb, then walked around the ring as the crowd chanted for another. Wardlow obliged and hit a second powerbomb, then a third, then a fourth. Wardlow put his foot on Nemeth for the win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A total, but necessary, squash for Wardlow.)