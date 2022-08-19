SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2022

RECORDED AT THE CHARLESTON COLISEUM & CONVENTION CENTER, CHARLESTON, WV.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Rampage Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

– ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring alongside Wheeler Yuta. Castagnoli said hello to Ricky Steamboat who was shown at ringside. Castagnoli said it was a pleasure to be there alongside Steamboat, a legend and someone who helped train him. Castagnoli said he’d be more comfortable being in wrestling gear defending the ROH Title, then issued an open challenge for next week. Dustin Rhodes immediately made his way out and accepted the challenge.

Dustin said he dreamt of holding the world title for 34 years. He added that he and Castagnoli were similar in that they both chased that same dream until Castagnoli made it happen. He promised to give Castagnoli the best of him if he accepted the challenge. Castagnoli said he sees the same fire Dustin has had for over 34 years, then accepted the challenge for next week’s Rampage. The two shook hands as the crowd cheered.

(Moynahan’s Take: This is the second week in a row with Rampage opening with an in-ring segment. I liked this one, as it was simple and quickly set something up for next week.)

– Ruby Soho and Ortiz were interviewed backstage who challenged Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo to a match next week.

(1) SWERVE IN OUR GLORY (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lee and Kassidy kicked things off, with Lee trying to toss Kassidy across the ring as he did in their first matchup. Kassidy whaled away at Lee, who pushed Kassidy away with ease. Lee dragged Kassidy to his side and tagged in Swerve. Swerve came off the middle rope but was met with a back elbow by Kassidy. Quen came off the rope but missed a move and went to the outside. Kassidy hit a tornillo over the top onto Swerve. [c]

Private Party had Swerve in their corner but couldn’t hit Gin and Juice as Swerve tagged in Lee. Lee went to town on Private Party and took out each opponent. Lee finally was able to toss Kassidy across the ring, then nailed him with a huge clothesline for a two count. Kassidy hit an enziguri, then tagged in Quen. Quen was immediately met with a violent pounce by Lee for another close count. Swerve tagged in and hit a kick to Quen’s head for a two count. Swerve hit his JML Driver for the win.

WINNERS: Swerve in Our Glory in 6:30

– After the match, the two teams shook hands.

(Moynahan’s Take: A bit of an awkward ending but Private Party looked pretty solid by kicking out Lee and Swerve’s big moves. It looks like we are about to see a Private Party face turn according to the post-match handshake.)

– QT Marshall and The Factory were backstage playing dominoes. Powerhouse Hobbs appeared and nearly went to blows with The Factory. Hobbs was ticked off that they didn’t take care of Ricky Starks. Marshall said his word is his bond and that they would take care of Starks.

(2) HOOK vs. ZACK CLAYTON – FTW Championship

Clayton started things off with a promo running down West Virginia and hyping up his home state (and mine) of New Jersey. Hook’s music hit as he made his way to the ring. Hook immediately locked in Red Rum for the tap out.

WINNER: Hook in under 0:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A ridiculously fast win by Hook, who remains undefeated.)

– Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were backstage. They gave Hook props for his quick win but said it looks like he wants a taste of them. Parker and Menard asked :what if the FTW title was held by a sports entertainer?” [c]

– Billy Gunn was interviewed backstage about his sons backstabbing him on Dynamite. Gunn said he was bringing some friends to Dynamite as The Acclaimed appeared on camera.

– Post-Dynamite footage was aired of Rush and Andrade attacking Dragon Lee and de-masking him.

(3) BUDDY MATTHEWS (w/Julia Hart) vs. SERPENTICO

Matthews immediately attacked Serpentico with a shotgun dropkick as Serpentico went to the outside. Matthews followed suit and threw Serpentico into the metal guardrail. Serpentico was perched on the second rope and attempted a hurricanrana. Matthews caught him and hit a powerbomb, then a pump handle for the win.

WINNER: Buddy Matthews in 1:00

– Miro’s music hit as he came out on the ramp. He was holding Malakai Black’s mask, and threw it to the ground. Matthews went after Miro who threw Matthews into the metal steps. The two went inside the ring and Miro continued his onslaught on Matthews. Julia Hart was shown staring down Miro from the outside. Miro nailed Matthews with a huge kick to the face as Matthews flew to the outside.

(Moynahan’s Take: An unannounced match with the post-match melee being the real story here. I can’t help but want more for both Matthews and Miro however.)

– Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter were backstage. Baker said they were told they weren’t needed for the All Out PPV since Baker was not number one contender. Baker said Thunder Rosa couldn’t beat Toni Storm, then added Storm couldn’t beat Rosa the first time she tried.

(4) ATHENA vs. PENELOPE FORD

Ford was making her return to Rampage after being off for months. Ford took an early advantage but was caught by Athena in the corner. Ford fought her way out and wrapped v across the middle rope. Ford hit Athena with a dropkick to the back. Kip Sabian was shown at ringside, and actually acknowledged this time. [c]