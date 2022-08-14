SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

– The show kicked off with Bryan Danielson heading to the ring. Tony Schiavone was in the ring awaiting his entrance. Schiavone asked him whether he was 100% after his recent loss to Daniel Garcia. Danielson said he’s been wrestling for around 23 years and may never be 100%, but said he will live 100%. He said there’s nothing that makes him feel more alive than being in the ring. He said he’d never willfully stop wrestling, and said someone will have to end his career.

Garcia cut him off. Garcia called Danielson his hero but said his hero sounds like he is prepared to lose and is coming up with excuses. Garcia said Danielson will have to call him the greatest technical sports entertainer on the planet after he ends his career on Dynamite. Danielson said what really pisses him off is “that sports entertainment bullshit.” He said Garcia was a name he mentioned when starting the Blackpool Combat Club. He asked Garcia if he wanted to be the best technical sports entertainer on the planet or if he wanted to be the best technical wrestler in the world, then dropped the mic and left.

(Moynahan’s Take: Interesting to have Rampage open with an in-ring showdown like this. It was good but a bit too over-hyped by JR on Dynamite earlier this week. That said, I am looking forward to their 2 out of 3 showdown on this coming Dynamite.)

Guevara and Martin started things off and wrestled on the mat. Guevara hit him in the face with a knee. Martin fought back with his own knee to the stomach, then a chop to Guevara’s chest. Melo tagged in, which made Blue tag in as well. Blue flew off the top onto Melo but Melo came right back with a hip toss. Melo and Blue trade slaps. Melo took Blue to the mat and synched in a leg lock, which turned it into a neck crank. Blue hit Melo with a kick to the face but Guevara tripped her from the outside, which allowed Melo to hit a pump kick to the face. [c]

Blue had Melo in a pin attempt but Melo kicked out in time. Martin and Guevara tagged in and Martin met him with a double leg takedown. Guevara went to the outside, and Martin followed with a tope. Back inside the ring, Martin’s foot was grabbed by Melo but Martin hit a Destroyer on Guevara for a close two count. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Guevara made a comeback. Blue tagged in and took out Guevara but was met with a kick by Melo, who hit Tay-KO for the win.

WINNERS: Samy Guevara and Tay Melo in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A great ending sequence and an overall solid tag match. I need to see more of Martin and Guevara 1-1 please.)

– The Lucha Bros. were shown talking about coming back in the upcoming Trio Tag Team Title Tournament and said the Death triangle was about to be reunited. They’ll face Will Ospreay and Aussie Open on Dynamite on August 24.

(2) PARKER BOUDREAUX (w/Slim J) vs. SONNY KISS

Boudreaux immediately took out Kiss from the bell. He followed up with shots in the corner but missed a charging follow up. Kiss hit a few shots to Boudreaux but was caught with a choke slam. Boudreaux drove Kiss to the mat for the quick win.

WINNER: Parker Boudreaux in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A quick squash. Nothing more nothing less.)

– Andrade and Rush were backstage with Private Party. The two teams were at odds as Andrade walked off.

(3) BEARDHAUSEN (Danhausen & Erick Redbeard) vs. THE GUNN CLUB (Austin & Colten w/Billy) Redbeard and Colten kicked things off. Austin quickly tagged in but fared no better than his brother. Danhausen tagged in to the delight of the crowd. Austin quickly took him down. [c]

Gunn Club maintained control but Danhausen finally tagged in Redbeard who took down both members of Gunn Club. Redbeard hit a double cross body on Austin and Colten on the outside, then hit a spinning back kick on Austin inside the ring. Colten broke up a pin attempt and the Gunn Club attempted a double suplex. Redbeard reversed, however, and hit his own suplex on both men. Danhausen tagged in but was hit with a Famasser and Gunn Club picked up the win. WINNERS: The Gunn Club in 8:00 (Moynahan’s Take: This was fine, and Redbeard actually received a solid reaction from the crowd., After the match. Billy told his sons they needed to toughen up and they’ll have another match on Dynamite this coming week. Stokely Hathaway was shown at ringside passing his card to the Gunn Club.) – Swerve and Keith Lee were backstage with Lexy Nair. They basically called out Private Party and said they’d put the Tag Titles on the line against them.