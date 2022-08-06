SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT
AUGUST 5, 2022
RECORDED AT THE VAN ANDEL ARENA, GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.
AIRED ON TNT
REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone
Ring announcer: Justin Roberts
– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.
(1) JON MOXLEY vs. MANCE WARNER – World Title Eliminator Match
William Regal, joined commentary for this match. The crowd was fired up as Moxley made his way to the ring. They showed a Mance Warned promo before the match kicked off. Warner then made his way to the ring. Moxley met him on the ramp as the two went at it before the bell. Warner threw Moxley into the barrier as the two then made their way into the ring for the start of the match.
They fought to the outside again as Moxley used a steel chair. The traded chops to the delight of the crowd. Warner crotched Moxley on the metal barrier, then hit him with a clothesline. Both men found their way back into the ring as Warner continued his onslaught. Moxley fired back and applied a figure four. The two traded shots in the corner but Warner got the upper hand.
The two went back to the outside, and Warner threw Moxley into the steel steps. Warner followed up by whipping Moxley into the steel barrier again. Both men made it back into the ring as Moxley fought back. Moxley and Warner both rolled to the outside yet again and Moxley tried for a move on the steps but Warner reversed into a DDT. [c]
Warner took Moxley out but chopping the back of his leg. Moxley fired back but Warner hit a spinebuster and covered for a two count. Moxley asked for more and Warner met him with a kick to the face. Warner went to the outside and grabbed two chairs from under the ring. Moxley immediately hit Warner with a huge right hand. Moxley hit a tope on Warner. With both men back inside the ring, Moxley hit a superplex off the top rope, then hit him with the hammer and anvil elbows.
Warner fired back with a clothesline and both men were down on the mat. Moxley locked in an arm lock, then kicked Warner in the face multiple times before hitting a piledriver. Moxley synced in a choke for the quick submission.
WINNER: Jon Moxley in 11:00
(Moynahan’s Take: Just a great match with Moxley looking strong in the win. Warner held his own, and I enjoyed the pre match vignette which helped understand his character a bit better.)
– Lexy Nair was backstage with Ricky Starks, who was interrupted by QT Marshall and his team. They told him to take the help, and Starks told them to kiss his ass as he walked away.
(2) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. RYAN NEMETTH
Takeshita immediately went at Nemeth and gook him down with a shoulder tackle. Takeshita followed up with a kick to the face in the corner then hit him with multiple shots to the face. Nemeth was able to stop Takeshita’s momentum but Takeshita came right back with a blue thunder bomb. Takeshita followed up with a driving knee for the win.
WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 2:00
– Peter Avalon attacked Takeshita after the match but Takeshita took him out without issues.
(Moynahan’s Take: Good quick match that got over Takeshita very well.)
– Lexy Nair was backstage with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Chuck Taylor said Cassidy wasn’t feeling great after Dynamite. Trent said they were at their best when they stuck together and as a trios. Danhausen appeared to end the segment.
(3) MADISON RAYNE vs. LEILA GRAY (w/Stokely Hathaway)
Both women locked up, and Gray hit a cheap shot on Rayne in the corner before making the break. Rayne took Gray down in a pin attempt for two, then tried again for another two count. Rayne hit yet another pin attempt via backslide for two. Rayne took Gray down with an arm drag as she focused on Gray’s arm. Rayne was distracted by Hathaway on the outside which allowed Gray to hit her off the apron. [c]
Rayne fought out of Gray’s headlock, then hit a few chest chops which took Gray down. Rayne hit a Northern Lights suplex for two. Gray came back with a side slam and covered for a two count. The two battle back and forth in the center of the ring. Rayne hit Cross Rayne’s for the win.
WINNER: Madison Rayne in 8:30
– After the match, Jade Cargill came down the ramp. She said this was her show and then challenged Rayne to her open challenge on Dynamite. Keiera Hogan attacked Rayne from the back but Rayne took her out and seemed to accept Cargill’s challenge.
(Moynahan’s Take: Good match which the crowd reacted very well to. It was hit hard by a commercial mid-math but the ending and post match was something the crowd was into.)
– A vignette aired hyping the Lucha Brothers and Andrade/Rush match on this week’s Dynamite.
– Mark Henry was backstage on split screen as Mark Sterling quickly cut him off. Sterling hyped up his team, specifically Josh Woods, until Swerve cut him off. Lee told Sterling that he stepped to the wrong people. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”
– Excalibur hyped tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts III. Jade CargiLl vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS Title on Dynamite was also officially announced.
(4) SWERVE STRICKLAND & KEITH LEE vs. TONY NESE & JOSH WOODS(w/ Mark Sterling) – Tag Team Title Street Fight
Woods and Swerve went at it on the outside, as did Lee and Nese. Lee and Woods faced off as Woods teed off on Lee. Lee fired right back with double palm strikes. Lee and Swerve continued to focus on Woods until nese came up from behind and threw protein powder in the eyes of Lee. Swerve kicked the powder into the eyes of Nese. Swerve picked up a toolbox and nailed Nese in the face with it. Nese took the toolbox and nailed Lee as Woods drove Swerve into the metal steps. [c]
A table was set up on the outside as Nese and Woods tried to powerbomb Swerve onto it. Lee and Swerve were able to fight out of it. Inside the ring, Lee took down both Nese and Woods on his own. Lee was hit with a chair from the back by Sterling. The chair shot riled Lee up but Woods and Nese attacked him from behind. Swerve hit a 450 splash from the top as Nese and Woods went for a pin attempt on Lee.
Nese set up a table but Swerve hit him with an uppercut. Sterling hit Swerve from behind with a wrench, tnen Woods placed Swerve on the table. Sterling then went to the top but Lee met him and pushed him through the table. On the apron. Woods tried hitting a German suplex on Lee through the table that was set up. Lee held onto the ropes until Nese hit a thrust kick that sent Lee through the table.
Inside the ring, Nese had chairs thrown in. Swerve and Nese went back and forth until Swerve hit a body drop on Nese, who hit the steel chair. Swerve hit a Swerve stomp from the top for the win.
WINNERS: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee in 13:00
FINAL THOUGHTS: Now that’s how you book a Rampage show. Tonight was so much better than the last few weeks, and I chalk that up to the live atmosphere. I know we can’t get this every week, but I hope we get this type of live crowd more often. I hope tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts is nearly as good. Until next week, stay safe everyone.
CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 8/3: Adam Cole turn worked well, but could it have meant more?
Leave a Reply