AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2022

RECORDED AT THE VAN ANDEL ARENA, GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. MANCE WARNER – World Title Eliminator Match

William Regal, joined commentary for this match. The crowd was fired up as Moxley made his way to the ring. They showed a Mance Warned promo before the match kicked off. Warner then made his way to the ring. Moxley met him on the ramp as the two went at it before the bell. Warner threw Moxley into the barrier as the two then made their way into the ring for the start of the match.

They fought to the outside again as Moxley used a steel chair. The traded chops to the delight of the crowd. Warner crotched Moxley on the metal barrier, then hit him with a clothesline. Both men found their way back into the ring as Warner continued his onslaught. Moxley fired back and applied a figure four. The two traded shots in the corner but Warner got the upper hand.

The two went back to the outside, and Warner threw Moxley into the steel steps. Warner followed up by whipping Moxley into the steel barrier again. Both men made it back into the ring as Moxley fought back. Moxley and Warner both rolled to the outside yet again and Moxley tried for a move on the steps but Warner reversed into a DDT. [c]

Warner took Moxley out but chopping the back of his leg. Moxley fired back but Warner hit a spinebuster and covered for a two count. Moxley asked for more and Warner met him with a kick to the face. Warner went to the outside and grabbed two chairs from under the ring. Moxley immediately hit Warner with a huge right hand. Moxley hit a tope on Warner. With both men back inside the ring, Moxley hit a superplex off the top rope, then hit him with the hammer and anvil elbows.

Warner fired back with a clothesline and both men were down on the mat. Moxley locked in an arm lock, then kicked Warner in the face multiple times before hitting a piledriver. Moxley synced in a choke for the quick submission.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Just a great match with Moxley looking strong in the win. Warner held his own, and I enjoyed the pre match vignette which helped understand his character a bit better.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Ricky Starks, who was interrupted by QT Marshall and his team. They told him to take the help, and Starks told them to kiss his ass as he walked away.

(2) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. RYAN NEMETTH

Takeshita immediately went at Nemeth and gook him down with a shoulder tackle. Takeshita followed up with a kick to the face in the corner then hit him with multiple shots to the face. Nemeth was able to stop Takeshita’s momentum but Takeshita came right back with a blue thunder bomb. Takeshita followed up with a driving knee for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 2:00

– Peter Avalon attacked Takeshita after the match but Takeshita took him out without issues.

(Moynahan’s Take: Good quick match that got over Takeshita very well.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Chuck Taylor said Cassidy wasn’t feeling great after Dynamite. Trent said they were at their best when they stuck together and as a trios. Danhausen appeared to end the segment.

(3) MADISON RAYNE vs. LEILA GRAY (w/Stokely Hathaway) Both women locked up, and Gray hit a cheap shot on Rayne in the corner before making the break. Rayne took Gray down in a pin attempt for two, then tried again for another two count. Rayne hit yet another pin attempt via backslide for two. Rayne took Gray down with an arm drag as she focused on Gray’s arm. Rayne was distracted by Hathaway on the outside which allowed Gray to hit her off the apron. [c]