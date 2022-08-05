SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Orange Cassidy was a fine opener. A good match, even. This is how we’re using Orange Cassidy now? Tony Khan is on record saying that Cassidy is one of the most important talents on the AEW roster. Jobbing to Lethal just so Lethal can get a little sizzle before a rushed match with Wardlow at Battle of the Belts screams “not important.” What gives TK?

-No. No, no no no no. No. No, no, no. Wardlow’s World is still a thing? No.

-Adam Cole turned heel on The Young Bucks. From a birds eye view, this is a good thing. Cole and The Bucks were never really defined as “on the same side” anyway due to constant bickering between The Bucks, O’Reilly, and Fish with Cole in the middle. So, thumbs up, but also less than it probably should have been.

-Adam Page is back with The Young Bucks? This was received very positively from the crowd, so Tony Khan is correct in running with the story. Why the hesitancy about everything from both parties? Page made the save and then shook hands with Nick Jackson. Like, that should have been THE moment. Instead, the audience is left wondering, is Page REALLY back? Still, a good angle that should have a nice payoff opposite Cole and Co.

-More Jon Moxley. He’s locked in right now and rarely has a miss. The promo this week was fantastic and continued to establish him as the guy and the AEW World Championship as the championship. Great stuff.

-Good women’s tag team match. Most of what they did clicked and they had plenty of time to do their thing. A really smart showcase of the division’s top talent.

-Oh Ricky Starks, the fire is admirable, but don’t be a stupid babyface all of a sudden. Tony Khan needs to decide who he wants to push more out of Hobbs and Starks. If it’s Starks — and it feels that way — having him run down to the ring and just get womped by Hobbs isn’t a smart strategy.

-Add me to the list of people who think it’s crazy to see Christian and Matt Hardy having a match together on television in 20 freaking 2022. It was good too. Serviceable at worst and was a good foundation to continue building Christian vs. Jungle Boy.

-Why does Ethan Page need a manager? They clearly don’t ever work out for him. Let the guy loose already.

-Ya know, I liked that Dumpster Match. It made sense as a proper end to the feud between both teams and it was executed in a way that made use of the gimmick. The Acclaimed winning was the only call to make. Good stuff here.

-Big fan of Wheeler Yuta over here and he delivered in the ring with Chris Jericho in the main event. That said, he can occupy all the main event slots that he wants, but if he doesn’t work on that character and get time to showcase the character, they won’t matter.

-Jericho vs. Moxley for the AEW Interim AEW Championship should draw a decent number next week and is a proper match for a television main event.

