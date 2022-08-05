FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #185 (7-30-92) of the PWTorch including Penthouse covers Titangate, more NWA title tournament matches announced, more on SummerSlam, Torch Talk with Lightning Kid, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirtieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #185 of the PWTorch including Penthouse’s coverage of Titangate, news on the death of Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, loads of WWF and WCW news, the latest on SummerSlam, the first part of Wade’s Torch Talk with the Lightning, and much more.

