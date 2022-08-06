VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #719 (August 24, 2002): Undertaker ribbed, Steve Austin arrested, TNA wrestler wears Nazi t-shirt, Keller reviews book on Gov. Ventura, Torch Talk with R-Truth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #719 cover-dated August 24, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on Steve Austin being arrested on charges of assaulting wife Debra… The Top Five Stories looks at TNA’s Don Harris wearing a Nazi symbol and Golderg and Chyna updates… Jason Powell’s column looks at the Nazi shirt Don Harris wore on TNA’s PPV… Torch Newswire includes a report on Undertaker being ribbed in front of fans… Wade Keller’s column reviews a bio on Jesse Ventura’s run as governor… Part two of the “Torch Talk” with Ron Killings… Keller’s TNA PPV Report along with the Roundtable Reviews and Reader Poll results… Plus Torch Newswire, TV Summaries, Key Live Event Results, 1992 Backtrack, and End Notes…



