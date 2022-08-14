SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES

Opening Smackdown with a wrestling match – HIT

Hopefully, the days of Roman opening Smackdown with the same boring monologue have ended. Crazy concept to open a wrestling show with a wrestling match.

Karrion Kross promo – MISS

The was not a good promo. Karrion Kross complains he’s not a chosen one, yet he’s brought back from obscurity to be placed into the main event scene.

Hit Row return – HIT

I mentioned last week how effective a jobber squash match can be in wrestling. This was certainly what the doctor ordered for a returning Hit Row.

Liv and Shayna contract signing – An immaculate inning

For context those who are not baseball fans. An immaculate inning occurs when a pitcher strikes out all three batters he faces in one inning, using the minimum possible. From start to finish this segment was a complete disaster. Rhonda overshadowed both Liv and Shayna in this segment. Liv nor Shayna sounded confident in the promos they delivered.

The main event – HIT

It was great to see the I.C tile showcased as the main event. Not sure the match hit its potential but certainly a 3.5 out of 5 from Gunther vs Shinsuke.

