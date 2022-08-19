VIP AUDIO 8/19 – NJPW G1 Climax 32 Audio Roundtable – Radican & Fann & Wells: In-depth look at final three nights of tournament, thoughts on setup for fall, Okada’s win and what it means going forward, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells for the NJPW G1 Climax 32 Roundtable looking at the final three nights of the tournament. The show begins with Radican, Fann, and Wells giving their overall thoughts on the tournament before beginning with night 18 and discussing their thoughts on how NJPW set up the semi-final round of G1 Climax 32. They then talk about night 19 and the G1 Climax Final shows in-depth, looking at all of the big matches and the big picture direction for wrestlers like Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jonah, Lance Archer, and Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay will be going forward. The show concludes with a look at the epic G1 Climax 32 final between Okada and Ospreay and some overall thoughts on the tournament and the new format.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO