FREE PODCAST 8/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #187 (8-13-92) of the PWTorch including SMW’s Fire on the Mountain, Jeff Jarrett challenging Bret Hart at WWF House Show, more (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirty-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #187 of the PWTorch including tons of tangents and some actual news, including SMW’s latest event, Jeff Jarrett jumping the rails at a WWF house show to challenge Bret Hart, the latest Summerslam ‘92 news, Alex’s Superstars review, an update on the NWA World Title Tournament, and much more.

