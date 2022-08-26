FREE PODCAST 8/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #188 (8-20-92) of the PWTorch including Masa Chono wins NWA Title, a fantasy trade between WCW and WWF, a bungee cord match, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #188 of the PWTorch including the finals of the NWA title tournament, a working agreement between the USWA and WWF, a rumored WCW for WWF talent trade, GWF’s infamous bungee cord match, Alex’s Superstars review, Wade’s Torch Talk with Mike Tenay, and much more.

