FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sam Roberts talk Cena’s strange demeanor and lack of chemistry with Reigns, Adam Cole arrives, Beach Balls, Roode on SD, more (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-24-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Sam Roberts from the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and also a panelist on the WWE Kickoff Shows. They talk about the fallout from a busy four days in WWE from NXT Takeover and the debut of Adam Cole to Robert Roode’s title loss and subsequent Smackdown debut. Also, what the heck was up with the John Cena and Roman Reigns dynamic, the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match, and more. They also answer mailbag questions from listeners on Jinder Mahal, Beach Balls, and more.

