SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns called himself “The Global Chief” just days before he headlines WWE’s first stadium event in the UK in 30 years. Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Roman Reigns spoke about McIntyre, his upcoming title match, and his place in WWE history.

“Your Tribal Chief, I’m the global chief,” Reigns said. “And no matter where I go, it’s like a home turf advantage. I know he feels like he’s (Drew McIntyre) got this momentum, but at the end of the day, it’s ‘and still’ and continuing to work towards 800 days and the greatest reign, not only of the modern era. but just in the history of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. Drew McIntyre, you will be a part of that process, my friend.

'I am the global chief.' WWE superstar @WWERomanReigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion in history and unsurprisingly isn't short of confidence! pic.twitter.com/lpx1UDrVJy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 30, 2022

The WWE Clash at the Castle PLE in the UK airs live on Peacock on September 3. Other matches on the show include Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Judgement Day vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio, and more.

CATCH-UP: Wardlow says Double or Nothing win over MJF was “ruined”