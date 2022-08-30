Wardlow says Double or Nothing win over MJF was “ruined”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Current AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, says that his first major victory over MJF at Double or Nothing in may was ruined.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Wardlow spoke about Double or Nothing weekend, what his mindset was like going into the PPV, and not knowing whether or not he was going to wrestle at all when he got to the building.

“Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it’s kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it,” Wardlow said of his match against MJF at Double or Nothing. That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn’t.

“All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling. I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling. There’s a lot more I could say about it, but I don’t want to get angry, but yeah, that should have been one of the best nights of my life and obviously the outcome was amazing, but I really didn’t ever have the opportunity to enjoy it. I feel like ever since that night things have kind of been just off and I feel like I’m still trying to get back on track ever since that night and we’ll get there.”

Wardlow will team with FTR against Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns at the All Out PPV event on September 4. All Out airs live on PPV. Other matches on the card include Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, the finals of the Trios Tag Team Championship tournament, and more.

