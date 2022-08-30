Velveteen Dream arrested in Orlando

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT star, Velveteen Dream, was arrested for first degree battery and trespassing in Orlando. Details of the arrest are unknown at this time, but he was released on August 22 after posting bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on September 28.

Velveteen Dream was once a highly touted prospect in the WWE developmental system. He is a former NXT North American Champion and worked with many top talents in NXT including Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Ricochet, and others.

He was released from WWE after sexual misconduct with a minor allegations came to light.

