AEW Rampage viewership and demo ratings drop

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage drew 431,000 viewers on average, down from prior week’s break 461,000 viewers.

The key demographic ratings were the main issue with the adult 18-49 rating dropping to 0.11, which is a drop compared to the prior week’s 0.15. That ties the record for an all-time low rating with that audience. Both males 18-34 and 18-49 demo ratings dropped compared to prior week as well.

AEW Rampage was headlined by an ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. Castagnoli retained his championship to close out the show.

Rampage also featured new footage from C.M. Punk after his devastating loss to Jon Moxley with the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the line. The footage showed Punk talking to doctors about the injury he suffered in the match, but that was the extent of the seconds long content.

Other matches on the show included House of Black vs. Dark Order in a Trios Championship Tournament Match, Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth, Powerhouse Hobbs in a squash match, and Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: I was wrong about The Acclaimed