Smackdown dips in viewership, stays strong in key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew and average of 1.99 million viewers across the two hour broadcast on Friday night. That’s a slight dip compared to prior week. Though viewership for the show dropped, the adult 18-49 key demographic grew from a 0.47 last week to a 0.48 this week.

Smackdown was headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn ahead of McIntyre clashing with Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Reigns and The Bloodline decimated McIntyre and left him lying in the ring after the match as the show went off the air.

Matches on Smackdown last week included Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin and two WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament matches. Sonya Deville & Natalya won the first match and then had to compete later in the night against Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah. Aliyah & Rodriguez won the match and advanced to the tournament finals against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai scheduled for this week on Raw.

WWE Clash at the Castle airs live on Peacock on September 3. Other matches on the show include Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Update on Santana Garrett’s coaching role in WWE