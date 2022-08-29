Update on Santana Garrett’s coaching role in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Satana Garrett posted a picture of herself on Twitter earlier today announcing she was back in WWE as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Garrett also posted her thoughts on working with some of the female talent on her Instagram story and talked about how impressed she was with some of the newer trainees at the PC.

PWTorch has learned from multiple sources that Garrett is back in NXT as a guest coach. It is unknown right now how long Garrett will be working at the PC in this role.

