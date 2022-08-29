SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed reportedly have been pitched as potential talents to bring back to WWE. Both were released from WWE last year.

Fightful is reporting that Strowman negotiations have took place, but does not indicate how far they’ve gone and how close he may be to returning. Strowman is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE Universal Champion.

Andrew Zarian reported last week that Bronson Reed could potentially make a return to the company as well. Reed has seen success in Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various independent promotions as Jonah. He was in this year’s G1 Climax 32 in New Japan and earned a signature win over Kazuchika Okada. Reed is a former NXT North American Champion.

Neither report indicates what the timeline is for a potential return for either star.

CATCH-UP: WWE RAW PREVIEW 8/29: Kurt Angle returns, The Bloodline takes over, more