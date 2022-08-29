SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to the Clash at the Castle event this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, makes his WWE return on Monday Night Raw this week. The specifics around what Angle will do on the show have not been revealed, but he will be on camera in some capacity.

In addition, The Usos & Sami Zayn will take over Raw. With Clash at the Castle looming on Saturday, it will be interesting to see what The Bloodline has in mind. At Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Matches on this week’s show include the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament finals between Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky and Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah. Seth Rollins and Riddle will collide face to face ahead of their match against one another Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle will air live on Peacock on September 3. Other matches on the show include Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Sheamus vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: New coach added to WWE Performance Center