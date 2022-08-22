WWE Hall of Famer reportedly backstage at Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, will reportedly be backstage for this week’s episode of Raw in Toronto.

PWInsider is reporting that Phoenix will be in attendance for Raw in Toronto. Her husband, Edge, is scheduled to compete in his hometown for the first time since returning to the company in 2020. Edge will face his former Judgement Day protege, Damian Priest. The report does not indicate whether or not Phoenix will appear on-screen.

Phoenix competed with Edge at this year’s Royal Rumble against The Miz and Maryse. Edge and Phoenix won the match.

Beth Phoenix is a former Women’s Champion and Divas Champion. She entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

