Edge says that since returning to the WWE he’s had a lot of creative input into what he does, so he doesn’t expect too much to change now that Paul Levesque is in charge of creative for the company.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Edge spoke about his creative in WWE and the vibe in the company with Levesque at the creative helm.

“I think Paul looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am,” Edge said of Levesque booking WWE. “It’s bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It’s a really fun time to be involved with the company.

“I’ve had a lot of creative input and that’s having 25 years of equity with the company,” Edge said. “In that regard, it (Levesque in charge) doesn’t change a lot, but what’s so fun to see is that it’s going dressing room-wide now and that’s really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that’s happening.”

This week on WWE Raw, Edge will return to his hometown of Toronto for the first time since returning. Edge will face former Judgement Day partner, Damian Priest, in a singles match.

