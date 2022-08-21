CM Punk reflects on his year in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk says that his first year in AEW was the best year in his professional career.

Punk took to Instagram to reflect on his year in AEW. August 20 marked one year of being back in the wrestling business after being away for seven years.

“One year ago began the best year of my professional career,” Punk wrote. “Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.”

CM Punk will challenge Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk returned from injury two weeks ago and the company announced the match after Punk and Moxley brawled during last week’s show.

Punk won the title from Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May. Moxley became the interim champion after beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door.

CATCH-UP: ROH World Championship match announced for AEW Rampage next week