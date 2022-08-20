SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Championship on AEW Rampage next week against Dustin Rhodes.

This week on Rampage, Castagnoli kicked off the show with a promo and then was confronted by Rhodes. Rhodes said that he always dreamed about holding the world title and told Castagnoli that he would give him the best Rhodes possible in a match. Castagnoli accepted the challenge and both men shook hands.

It’s set! #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. #TheNatural Dustin Rhodes for the title next Friday at #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/BdVruuRFpm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Castagnoli won the ROH World Title at the Death Before Dishonor PPV in July. He defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the title, the first of his career.

Castagnoli is an ROH legend. He returned as the surprise opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event in June. Castagnoli took the spot of Bryan Danielson and joined up with Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club.

