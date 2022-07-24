SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Claudio Castagnoli is the new ROH World Champion.

Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to open the Death Before Dishonor PPV event on Saturday night. Both men exchanged holds and stiff strikes until Castagnoli connected with a wrapped powerbomb on Gresham before covering to get the victory. It’s Castagnoli’s first world title win in ROH.

Death Before Dishonor featured multiple championship matches including Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe for the World Television Championship, Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the Women’s World Championship, and more.

In the main event, FTR defeated The Briscoes to retain their World Tag Team Championships in a two out of three falls match.

