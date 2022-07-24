Tony Khan comments on Vince McMahon retirement tweet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said during the post-show ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum on Saturday night that his tweet about Vince McMahon retiring and he now being the longest tenured CEO in professional wrestling was simply an avenue to promote AEW Rampage.

“I was referencing that AEW Rampage was on and just the fact that of the big major companies, who I would consider ‘The big three,’ now I am the longest tenured CEO of course,” Khan said of the tweet. “I think if you consider pro wrestling, it’s a fair statement. I just thought it’s a factual statement, a note to promote Rampage but that’s all it was. I can’t say anything else about it. Obviously, I hopefully got some eyeballs on Rampage and I really care about Rampage a lot. On a Friday, sometimes I will try to promote Rampage in fun ways.”

Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV! See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2022

On Friday afternoon, McMahon announced that he was retiring from his roles in WWE. Khan responded soon after with a tweet that said, “Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches AEW.

Tony Khan captained the second ROH PPV event under his ownership, Death Before Dishonor, on Saturday night. On the show, Claudio Castagnoli became ROH World Champion and FTR defeated The Briscoes in a two out of three falls match to retain their ROH World Tag Team Championships.

CATCH-UP: New ROH World Champion crowned at Death Before Dishonor