Bryan Danielson set to return to the ring on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will return to action on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Danielson has been out of action since suffering an undisclosed injury at Double or Nothing in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Bryan Danielson will face Daniel Garcia in a singles match. He announced the news at the San Diego Comic-Con panel that he sat on with other AEW stars.

Wednesday, AEW will run the annual Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite. Other matches announced for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Rush, Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling, and more.

