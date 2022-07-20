7/20 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on “FyterFest” including Jericho vs. Kingston in a barbed wire match, Moxley & Yuta vs. Best Friends, ROH PPV hype, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 20, 2022

DULUTH, GA.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening theme, Excalibur introduced the show along with Taz and Tony Schiavone.

(1) BRODY KING vs. DARBY ALLIN (w/Sting)

Brody came out first. Then Darby. They showed clips of incidents between Darby and Brody in recent weeks. Darby dove through the ropes at the start, but Brody caught him and tosed him hardinto the barricade. He choked him against the ringpost as fans chanted “Darby!” Darby shoved Brody and then the match entered the ring. Brody clotheslined Darby, who flip-bumped to the mat. Excalibur not3ed the shark cage hanging above the ring for their main event later. Brody grabbed Darby his shorts and yanked him around the ring before flinging him against the ropes. Schiavone said it looked like tossing a suitcase onto a bed.

Brody beat up Darby at ringside for an extended stretch as the ref kindly timidly asked Brody to bring it back into the ring. He finally began counting and got to four before they returned to the ring. Brody tossed Darby to the floor and they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Brody continued to beat up Darby during the break, including a hard chop to the chest. Back from the break, Excalibur said Brody was “demolishing” Darby. Fans chanted “Let’s Go Darby!” Darby took off his belt and wrapped Brody’s ankles and yanked him to the floor and beat on him. Brody covered. Darby then quickly ran into the ring, got a running start, and dove through the ropes onto Brody with a cannonball. Back in the ring, Brody caught Darby going for a corner splash with a sleeper. Brody hung Darby upside down and bashed him with chops. Darby avoided a corner flip splash and then hit a quick Code Red for a near fall. Darby applied a submission hold bending both arms of Brody behind his back. He shifted to a sleeper. Brody cannonballed Darby into the corner to break the hold. Both were down and slow to get up.

Darby went for a stunner on the ring apron. Brody blocked it and put Darby in the sleeper, dangling him off the apron like at the battle royal two weeks ago. He dropped Darby to the floor. The ref counted to nine before Darby sprung back into the ring just in time. Brody then gave Darby a Gonzo Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Brody in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a star-making dominant performance from Brody, and while Brody played his part, Darby made Brody look like a killer top level heel.)

-When Brody continued the attack after the match, Sting marched out. Brody waited for him. Sting set up a Scorpion Death Drop, but the lights went dark before he hit the move. The announcers said they heard a thump. The lights came back on and Malikai Black and Sting were in a staredown. Brody stood and put Sting in a sleeper. Malakai then sprayed mist in Sting’s face. Darby was still knocked out. Miro’s music played and he walked onto the ramp. Schiavone said he’s been mentioning the House of Black on recent interviews. Brody and Malakai waited for Miro. Miro stood on the ramp as fans chanted “Miro!” [c]

-Schiavone was backstage to interview Cole Karter. Ricky Starks interrupted, along with Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks said he’s been the FTW Champion for over a year for a reason and he doesn’t see that changing tonight. He said Karter might be the future, but he’s swimming with the sharks now. Karter said his future is going to look similar to his past when he beats him for his title tonight.

(2) WHEELER YUTA & JON MOXLEY vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

Best Friends came out first. Excalibur said the Best Friends were influential in the early part of Yuta’s career, and then Yuta switched to join forces with the Blackpool Combat Club. William Regal came out with Wheeler Yuta, then made his way to the announce desk. Moxley made his entrance through the crowd, as usual.