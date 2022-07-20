SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Montez Ford says that he gets more nervous watching his wife, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, perform than he does performing himself.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ford talked about the success of Belair and the potential for a singles run in WWE.

“It’s so fulfilling to see someone you love do so well,” Ford said of Bianca Belair. “I’m genuinely happy when I see her happy. I get so overwhelmed watching what she does. I just want her to succeed so badly, so I’m way more nervous when she’s doing something.

“Watching her succeed, that makes me happy. That brings me joy. I love being a sense of energy to encourage her to go greater and reach for more. It makes me happy every time she succeeds.”

In terms of whether or not a singles run is on the table, Ford says not yet.

“The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you,” Ford said. “I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins. SummerSlam is a huge opportunity. We want to make that night special.”

Montez Ford and tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Summerslam on July 30 in Nashville with WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, serving as the special referee. Other matches on the show include Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, and more.

