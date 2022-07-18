Raw Women’s Championship match set for Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at Summerslam.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lynch started the show and announced that WWE confirmed she would face the winner of the Carmella/Belair title match that would happen later in the show.

In that match, Belair beat Carmella with the KOD to retain her championship. Belair and Lynch met at WrestleMania 38. Belair beat Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship. Last year at Summerslam, Becky Lynch was a surprise opponent for Bianca Belair. Lynch beat her for the title in just 12 seconds.

WWE Summerslam takes place on July 30 from Nashville, Tenn. Matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Unified Tag Team Championship, and more.

